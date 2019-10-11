Ford's third-quarter China vehicle sales down 30.3per cent year-on-year to 131,060

Ford Motor Co's July-to-September vehicle sales in China fell 30per cent, as the U.S. automaker continues to lose ground in a prolonged sales decline in its second biggest market.

BEIJING: Ford Motor Co's July-to-September vehicle sales in China fell 30per cent, as the U.S. automaker continues to lose ground in a prolonged sales decline in its second biggest market.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker's delivered 131,060 vehicles in China in the third quarter, Ford said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ford's sales in China fell 35.8per cent in the first quarter and by 21.7per cent in the second quarter.

It delivered around 421,000 vehicles in the first nine months of the year, according to Reuters calculations.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and John Ruwitch; editing by Jason Neely)