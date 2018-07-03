Ford's US auto sales rise about 1.2 percent in June

Ford Motor Co on Tuesday reported an about 1.2 percent rise in U.S. auto sales in June, helped by a new record for sport utility vehicles for the month.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it sold 230,635 vehicles in June, compared with 227,979, a year earlier.

Sales of Ford brand SUVs grew 8.1 percent to 77,453 vehicles.

A poll of economists by Reuters showed expectations of a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17.0 million vehicles for the U.S. auto industry in June.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)