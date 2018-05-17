Ford says lucrative F-Series truck production coming back online

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that production of its best-selling and highly-profitable F-150 pickup trucks will resume at its Dearborn, Michigan, plant on Friday, which had been closed due to parts shortages caused by a fire at a key supplier.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said that F-150 production will also resume at its Kansas City plant on Monday, as will assembly of its Super Duty F-Series pickup trucks at a Ford plant in Louisville, Kentucky.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Nick Carey; editing by Diane Craft)