Ford sets May 28 as provisional date for gradual restart of Mexican plant

MEXICO CITY: U.S. automaker Ford has set May 28 as a provisional date for the gradual restart of its plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, according to a letter to workers seen by Reuters.

In mid-May, Mexican government officials said the auto industry could exit a mandatory coronavirus lockdown before June 1 if safety measures were approved. Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Himani Sarkar)