Ford to allow some employees work-from-home flexibility

U.S. automaker Ford Motor said on Wednesday it would allow about 86,000 non-manufacturing global employees the option to move to a hybrid home-and-office model.

The move makes the automaker the latest company to change its work model following the COVID-19 pandemic, with Microsoft Corp, Salesforce.com Inc and Twitter Inc also choosing hybrid or permanent remote-working models.

Ford said the move would become effective for its U.S. workers from July.

Nearly 100,000 of the automaker's 186,000 employees, who work in manufacturing, research, product development and design, are already working from on-site locations.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)