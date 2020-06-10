Ford to expand alliance with Volkswagen to make about 8 million commercial vehicles
Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it would expand its alliance with Volkswagen AG to produce up to 8 million commercial vehicles.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said it would build a new electric vehicle for Europe and, starting 2023, it could deliver more than 600,000 units.
