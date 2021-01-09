Ford to idle Kentucky plant due to semiconductor shortage

Business

Ford to idle Kentucky plant due to semiconductor shortage

Ford Motor Co on Friday said it would idle one of its Kentucky plants next week due to a shortage of semiconductors.

The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Bookmark

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co on Friday said it would idle one of its Kentucky plants next week due to a shortage of semiconductors.

The Louisville Assembly Plant, where Ford builds the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, will pull ahead a scheduled week off from later in the year, said Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker, who declined to identify the semiconductor supplier.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark