Ford to idle Kentucky plant due to semiconductor shortage
Ford Motor Co on Friday said it would idle one of its Kentucky plants next week due to a shortage of semiconductors.
DETROIT: Ford Motor Co on Friday said it would idle one of its Kentucky plants next week due to a shortage of semiconductors.
The Louisville Assembly Plant, where Ford builds the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, will pull ahead a scheduled week off from later in the year, said Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker, who declined to identify the semiconductor supplier.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman, Editing by Franklin Paul)