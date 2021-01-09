Ford to idle Kentucky plant due to semiconductor shortage

Ford Motor Co on Friday said it would idle one of its Kentucky plants next week due to a shortage of semiconductors.

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co on Friday said it would idle one of its Kentucky plants next week due to a shortage of semiconductors.

The Louisville Assembly Plant, where Ford builds the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, will pull ahead a scheduled week off from later in the year, said Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker, who declined to identify the semiconductor supplier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ben Klayman, Editing by Franklin Paul)