Ford to increase electric vehicle investment to US$11 billion: executive

Ford Motor Co will increase to US$11 billion its investments in electric vehicles, Jim Farley, the company's head of global markets, said on Sunday at the Detroit auto show.

Jim Farley, president of Global Markets, Ford Motor Company, speaks at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Farley said Ford will bring a high performance electric utility vehicle to market by 2020.

