Ford to increase electric vehicle investment to US$11 billion: executive

REUTERS: Ford Motor Co will increase to US$11 billion its investments in electric vehicles, Jim Farley, the company's head of global markets, said on Sunday at the Detroit auto show.

Farley said Ford will bring a high performance electric utility vehicle to market by 2020.

