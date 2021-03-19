Ford to only partially assemble some vehicles, idle two plants due to global chip shortage

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will build its flagship, highly profitable F-150 pickup trucks and Edge SUVs without certain parts and idle two assembly plants due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co&apos;s logo pictured in 2019
FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

