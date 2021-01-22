Ford to recall 3 million vehicles for air bags that could rupture

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will recall 3 million vehicles for air bag inflators that could rupture, at a cost of US$610 million.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday ordered Ford to issue the recall, rejecting a bid by the second-largest U.S. automaker to avoid it. The defect, which in rare instances leads to air bag inflators rupturing and sending potentially deadly metal fragments flying, prompted the largest automotive recall in U.S. history of more than 67 million inflators. Worldwide, about 100 million inflators installed by 19 major automakers have been recalled.

