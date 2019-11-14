Ford to start taking reservations for electric SUV next week

Business

Ford to start taking reservations for electric SUV next week

Ford Motor Co will start taking reservations for its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach-E, starting Nov. 17, when the U.S. automaker unveils the vehicle at an event in Los Angeles, the company said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan
FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Ford Motor Co will start taking reservations for its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach-E, starting Nov. 17, when the U.S. automaker unveils the vehicle at an event in Los Angeles, the company said on Thursday.

The Mustang-inspired electric SUV will be among a more than dozen all-electric automobiles the company plans to launch by 2022 with an investment of US$11.5 billion as it moves away from traditional gas-powered cars.

In April, the No.2 U.S. carmaker invested US$500 million in electric car maker Rivian and said it planned to use the Michigan startup's platform to build a new Ford-branded electric vehicle.

A reservation for the Mustang Mach-E can be made on Ford's website in the United States, Canada and Europe by paying a refundable deposit of US$500, the company said.

Ford said it would announce reservation dates for China later.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark