Ford to suspend production in India, South Africa due to coronavirus

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will temporarily shut down vehicle and engine production at its factories in India, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam in response to the growing impact of the coronavirus.

FILE PHOTO: Frankfurt hosts the international Motor Show (IAA)
FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

