Ford to temporarily lay off about 2,000 hourly employees at Michigan

REUTERS: Ford Motor said it would temporarily lay off about 2,000 hourly employees at its Michigan assembly and stamping plants in Wayne, as the factories undergo retooling to build the Ranger pickup trucks and Bronco sport utility vehicles.

The layoffs will start in early May and last through October, according to a notice filed by the No.2 US automaker.

"Employees who are temporarily affected will receive approximately 75 per cent of their take-home pay if they have one year seniority," Ford's manufacturing and labour communications manager Kelli Felker said in an email.

"The affected employees all will return to work - either at Michigan Assembly or at another Ford facility," Felker said.

Ford had previously outlined a plan to retool the plant for the new Bronco SUV, but had not disclosed a specific schedule.

The new Ford Bronco SUV will go into production at the plant in 2020, while the Ranger pick-up trucks are expected to enter production later this year.

The announcement comes as sales of Ford's Focus small car currently built at the plant have slowed down.