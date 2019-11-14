Ford to use Mustang name for electric SUV

Ford Motor Co will start taking reservations for its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach-E, starting Nov. 17, when the U.S. automaker unveils the vehicle at an event in Los Angeles, the company said on Thursday.

Ford confirmed its new electric SUV will be called the Mustang Mach-E ahead of a debut event scheduled for Los Angeles on Sunday. Until now, the Mustang name has been used only on a line of sporty coupes associated with Detroit's 1960s muscle car era.

The SUV will be among a more than dozen all-electric automobiles the company plans to launch by 2022 with an investment of US$11.5 billion as it moves away from traditional gas-powered cars.

In April, the No.2 U.S. carmaker invested US$500 million in electric automaker Rivian and said it planned to use the Michigan startup's platform to build a new Ford-branded electric vehicle.

A reservation for the Mustang Mach-E can be made on Ford's website in the United States, Canada and Europe by paying a refundable deposit of US$500, the company said.

Ford said it would announce reservation dates for China later.

