Ford US sales fall 5per cent in the third quarter

Ford Motor Co reported a 5per cent fall in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, hurt by declining sales of its passenger cars including the Taurus sedan and Mustang sports car, as well as its Explorer sport utility vehicle.

REUTERS: Ford Motor Co reported a 5per cent fall in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, hurt by declining sales of its passenger cars including the Taurus sedan and Mustang sports car, as well as its Explorer sport utility vehicle.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it sold 580,251 vehicles last quarter, compared with 609,934 automobiles, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)