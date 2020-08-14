Forecasters lift US third-quarter outlook, but cut fourth quarter and beyond: Philly Fed

The U.S. economy will expand at a much faster rate in the current quarter than previously expected, but the outlook looks weaker for growth and job creation in the fourth quarter and beyond, according to a Philadelphia Federal Reserve survey released on Friday.

REUTERS: The U.S. economy will expand at a much faster rate in the current quarter than previously expected, but the outlook looks weaker for growth and job creation in the fourth quarter and beyond, according to a Philadelphia Federal Reserve survey released on Friday.

The Philly Fed's quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters predicted growth in the current third quarter will come in at a 19.1per cent annualized rate, nearly double the previous forecast for a 10.6per cent expansion from July through September. The economy, in recession since February, contracted at a 32.9per cent rate in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The survey of 35 forecasters predicted the growth rate will slow sharply from there, with the expansion in the fourth quarter seen at a 5.8per cent rate, down from forecasts for 6.5per cent in the regional Fed bank's survey three months ago.

The forecasters see the unemployment rate dropping more than previously thought in the current quarter but that fewer jobs will be created per month.

The third-quarter unemployment rate is seen at 10per cent, down from an earlier projection of 12.9per cent. For the fourth quarter, unemployment will decline to 9.5per cent versus an earlier estimate of 11per cent. The jobless rate was 10.2per cent in July.

Job growth will average 2.07 million a month in the current quarter, down from May's forecast of 2.33 million, and will drop quickly from there to less than 400,000 a month in the fourth quarter. In May the forecasters had seen job growth averaging 900,000 a month in the final three months of the year. Job growth in July totaled 1.76 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)