Forever 21 files for bankruptcy

LOS ANGELES: Struggling fashion retailer Forever 21 said on Sunday (Sep 29) it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its business, joining a growing list of brick-and-mortar players who have taken a hit from fierce e-commerce competition.

The company said it plans to exit most of its international locations in Asia and Europe, but will continue operations in Mexico and Latin America.

The retailer said it received US$275 million in financing from its existing lenders with JPMorgan Chase Bank as agent, and US$75 million in new capital from TPG Sixth Street Partners, and certain of its affiliated funds.

It lists both assets and liabilities in the range of US$1 billion to US$10 billion, according to the court filing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Since the start of 2017, more than 20 US retailers, including Sears and Toys 'R' Us, have filed for bankruptcy, succumbing to the onslaught of fierce e-commerce competition from Amazon.

