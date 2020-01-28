Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg resigns from Caterpillar board

Caterpillar Inc said on Monday former Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg had resigned from its board.

Caterpillar said in a regulatory filing http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/18230/000001823020000015/0000018230-20-000015-index.htm that Muilenburg's resignation, which is effective immediately, was not due to any disagreement with the company.

Muilenburg joined the board in 2011.

Boeing fired Muilenburg last month after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner and tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.

