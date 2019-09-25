Former Danske Bank Estonian head found dead by police

TALLINN: A former head of Danske Bank's Estonian branch, who was a witness in an investigation into alleged money laundering, has been found dead by police in Estonia.

Danske Bank is under investigation in several countries, including the United States, Denmark, Britain and Estonia, over suspicious payments totaling 200 billion euros (US$220 billion) moved through its tiny Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police in Estonia had been searching since Monday for Aivar Rehe, who ran Danske Bank's Estonian business during this period. They said he had not been seen since he left his home in Tallinn, Estonia's capital.

"There are no signs of violence on the corpse, and there is no indication of an accident ... There will be no investigation opened," police said in a statement on Wednesday. Rehe's body had been found near his home, they added.

A spokeswoman for Estonian prosecutor's office said Rehe was a witness, not a suspect, in a case opened in December 2018 against 10 former Danske Bank employees which involved alleged money laundering of around 300 million euros.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; writing by Stine Jacobsen and Alexander Smith; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Advertisement