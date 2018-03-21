Former F-Squared CEO must pay US$12.4 million in SEC case: US judge

The former chief executive of F-Squared Investments Inc, once the largest U.S. money manager creating portfolios out of exchange-traded funds, must pay US$12.4 million for making false statements to investors, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

BOSTON: The former chief executive of F-Squared Investments Inc, once the largest U.S. money manager creating portfolios out of exchange-traded funds, must pay US$12.4 million for making false statements to investors, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston issued the order after a federal jury in October found that former F-Squared CEO Howard Present recklessly touted the history of his company's flagship investment product.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)