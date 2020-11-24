Former IAG boss Walsh named to head airline body IATA

Former IAG boss Willie Walsh will be nominated to succeed IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac, who is stepping down in March, the global airline body said on Monday.

De Juniac, a former Air France-KLM CEO who has led IATA since 2016, made known his intention to step down several months ago, the organisation said in a statement.

