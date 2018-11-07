Former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to head CDK Global

CDK Global Inc on Wednesday named Brian Krzanich as its new chief executive officer and president, more than four months after he resigned from the top job at Intel following a probe that found he had a consensual relationship with an employee.

IT and digital marketing solutions provider CDK Global's current CEO Brian MacDonald will step down after just over a year at the helm.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)