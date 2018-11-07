Former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to head CDK Global

Business

Former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to head CDK Global

CDK Global Inc on Wednesday named Brian Krzanich as its new chief executive officer and president, more than four months after he resigned from the top job at Intel following a probe that found he had a consensual relationship with an employee.

FILE PHOTO - Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO, speaks at the Intel Keynote address at CES in Las Vegas
FILE PHOTO - Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO, speaks at the Intel Keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Bookmark

REUTERS: CDK Global Inc on Wednesday named Brian Krzanich as its new chief executive officer and president, more than four months after he resigned from the top job at Intel following a probe that found he had a consensual relationship with an employee.

IT and digital marketing solutions provider CDK Global's current CEO Brian MacDonald will step down after just over a year at the helm.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark