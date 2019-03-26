Former Lego CEO steps down from board as part of generation shift

Business

Former President and CEO of Danish toymaker Lego, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, will step down from the the board of the toymaker at the general meeting in April, the company's owner said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: LEGO House in Billund
FILE PHOTO: LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, March 6, 2018. Scanpix Denmark/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS/File Photo

"This is a completely natural next step in the generation shift," said Chief Executive Soren Thorup Sorensen of Kirkbi, the family holding company behind Lego.

Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen will remain chairman of the board at Kirkbi and vice chairman of the Lego Foundation, the company said.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

