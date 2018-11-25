Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn denies allegations: Report

TOKYO: Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested on suspicion of financial misdoing, has denied the allegations against him, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday (Nov 25).

Ghosn, who has not spoken publicly, has told investigators that he had no intention of under-reporting his remuneration on financial documents and has denied allegations against him, NHK said, without giving sources.

Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive arrested along with Ghosn on Monday, was quoted by NHK on Saturday as defending Ghosn's compensation, saying it was discussed with other officials and paid out appropriately.



Japan was shocked by news that Nissan Motor Co Chairman Ghosn, who was widely respected for rescuing the car maker from near bankruptcy, was arrested for alleged financial misconduct.



Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa told a packed press conference on Monday night that the company had found that Ghosn had been using corporate money for personal purposes and under-reporting his income for years in official company filings to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Another board member, Greg Kelly, was also deeply involved in the misconduct, Nissan said. Saikawa said he couldn't elaborate as the cases are being investigated by prosecutors, who have declined to comment.

Prosecutors said that Ghosn and Kelly conspired to understate Ghosn's compensation over five years starting in fiscal 2010 as being about half of the actual 9.998 billion yen (US$88.9 million).

Public broadcaster NHK said Nissan paid billions of yen to buy and renovate homes for Ghosn in Rio, Beirut, Paris and Amsterdam, citing unnamed sources. The properties had no business purpose and were not listed as benefits in TSE filings, NHK said.