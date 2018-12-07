Former Nissan chairman Ghosn, CEO Saikawa signed documents related to payments: Asahi

TOKYO: Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn signed documents for the Japanese automaker to pay him 1 billion yen (US$8.86 million) of deferred annual compensation after he left the company, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday (Dec 7).

Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa signed other documents related to payments to Ghosn in the event of departure, the Asahi said, without citing sources.

Ghosn was arrested last month for allegedly conspiring to understate his income by about half for at least five years from 2010. Former Nissan representative director Greg Kelly was accused of assisting.

The arrests shook the auto industry and were followed by Ghosn losing positions at both Nissan and alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors. Ghosn remains chairman and chief executive of French partner Renault SA .

Prosecutors on Monday plan to indict Ghosn and Kelly over the alleged underreporting of salaries in five annual reports through the business year that ended in March 2015, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier.

The automaker will also be indicted for financial misconduct, the Nikkei said.

Ghosn and Kelly have not made any statements through their lawyers, but Japanese media reported they have denied the allegations.

