Former Nissan Chairman Ghosn cancels news conference in Tokyo: FCCJ official

TOKYO: Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Friday canceled plans to hold his first press conference since his arrest after journalists were notified earlier in the day about a briefing at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan (FCCJ).

Ghosn's lawyers called to cancel the event, but did not immediately give a reason for the abrupt change, an official at the FCCJ told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)