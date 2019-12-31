Former Nissan chief Ghosn, awaiting trial in Japan, arrives in Lebanon

BEIRUT: Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who was on bail in Tokyo awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges, has arrived in Beirut, Lebanese official and security sources said on Monday (Dec 30).

Ghosn arrived in Beirut airport on Monday, the security source said.



A Lebanese official confirmed to AFP that "Ghosn reached Beirut, but it's unclear how he left Japan".

Local Lebanese media reported that he had arrived by private plane from Turkey.

Ghosn had been out on bail and was able to take trips outside Tokyo with his daughter, while preparing for a trial expected to take place in the spring of next year.

The former executive denies all charges against him and is seeking to have the case thrown out, arguing that prosecutors and Nissan investigators acted illegally during a probe into his alleged misconduct.

Once revered for rescuing the struggling Nissan company, Ghosn was arrested at a Tokyo airport just over a year ago.

The Brazilian-born executive faces charges of deferring part of his salary until after his retirement and concealing this from shareholders as well as syphoning off millions in Nissan cash for his own purposes.