Former Nissan executive Kelly pleads not guilty to helping Ghosn hide income
TOKYO: Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges he helped ex-boss Carlos Ghosn under report income as his trial began in Tokyo.
"I deny the allegations. I was not involved in a criminal conspiracy,” Kelly told the court, according to a court pool report.
A representative from Nissan, which is also standing trial, said the automaker did not contest the charges.
