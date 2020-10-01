Former UAW president pleads guilty to embezzling union funds

Former United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams on Wednesday pleaded guilty to trying to embezzle union funds.

United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams gives his farewell speech to the union membership dur
United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams gives his farewell speech to the union membership during the 37th Constitutional Convention in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT: Former United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams on Wednesday pleaded guilty to trying to embezzle union funds.

Williams, 67, was charged last month by federal prosecutors in Detroit with conspiring with other union officials to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars in UAW funds.

