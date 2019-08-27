Former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech has died: Bild

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Board of German carmaker Volkswagen AG Piech waits for trial at the dis
FILE PHOTO: Ferdinand Piech, chairman of the supervisory board of German car manufacturer Volkswagen AG, waits for the start of a trial at the district court in Brunswick (Braunschweig) January 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Pool/File Photo

FRANKFURT: Ferdinand Piech, Volkswagen AG's former chairman and chief executive, who transformed the German carmaker from a regional manufacturer into a global automotive conglomerate, has passed away, German tabloid Bild said on Monday.

Piech, 82, died on Sunday, the German tabloid said, without citing sources.

A representative for the Piech and Porsche families, who still control a majority stake in Volkswagen through their family holding company Porsche SE, could not be reached for comment.

Volkswagen could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

