Former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech has died: Bild
Ferdinand Piech, Volkswagen AG's former chairman and chief executive, who transformed the German carmaker from a regional manufacturer into a global automotive conglomerate, has passed away, German tabloid Bild said on Monday.
FRANKFURT: Ferdinand Piech, Volkswagen AG's former chairman and chief executive, who transformed the German carmaker from a regional manufacturer into a global automotive conglomerate, has passed away, German tabloid Bild said on Monday.
Piech, 82, died on Sunday, the German tabloid said, without citing sources.
A representative for the Piech and Porsche families, who still control a majority stake in Volkswagen through their family holding company Porsche SE, could not be reached for comment.
Volkswagen could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Matthew Lewis)