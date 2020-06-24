Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun released from custody: Lawyer

Business

Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun released from custody: Lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Braun of Wirecard AG attends the company&apos;s annual news conference in Aschheim
Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions attends the company's annual news conference in Aschheim near Munich, Germany, on Apr 25, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Michael Dalder)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MUNICH: Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun, who was arrested on suspicion of falsifying the German payments firm's accounts, has been released from custody, his lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday (Jun 24).

German news agency dpa had earlier cited a spokeswoman at a Munich court as saying that Braun had been released after paying his bail of €5 million (US$5.66 million) on Tuesday.

Braun was arrested after Wirecard disclosed a US$2.1 billion financial hole and questioned whether trustees had actually held money on its behalf.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark