Former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn sells entire stake in company

REUTERS: Wynn Resorts Ltd said on Thursday that former Chief Executive Steve Wynn no longer holds a stake in the company after he agreed to sell all his remaining 8 million shares in privately negotiated transactions.

The company also announced it was selling 5.3 million shares to Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group at US$175 per share.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)