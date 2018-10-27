Fortnite creator Epic games raises US$1.25 billion from investors

Business

Fortnite creator Epic games raises US$1.25 billion from investors

Epic Games, creator of popular online video game "Fortnite", said on Friday it received US$1.25 billion in funding from investors including KKR & Co Inc , Iconiq Capital and Smash Ventures.

The Fortnite logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris
The Fortnite logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bookmark

REUTERS: Epic Games, creator of popular online video game "Fortnite", said on Friday it received US$1.25 billion in funding from investors including KKR & Co Inc , Iconiq Capital and Smash Ventures.

Epic Games also counts Tencent, Walt Disney Co and Endeavor among its minority shareholders.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark