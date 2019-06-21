Four US states join effort to stop T-Mobile-Sprint deal

Four more U.S. states have signed on to an unusual effort by state attorneys general to stop T-Mobile US Inc's acquisition of Sprint Corp, a New York official said at a court hearing on Friday.

NEW YORK: Four more U.S. states have signed on to an unusual effort by state attorneys general to stop T-Mobile US Inc's acquisition of Sprint Corp, a New York official said at a court hearing on Friday.

Beau Buffier, an attorney in the New York attorney general's office, said Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Nevada will be included in an amended complaint being filed Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lawyers for the states and wireless companies also proposed Oct. 7 for the start of the trial, which could last two to three weeks.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)