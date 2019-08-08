Fox Corp beats profit estimates on higher affiliate fees

REUTERS: Media company Fox Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher fees collected from cable and satellite operators and online distributors.

Rupert Murdoch's newly spun-off Fox Corp debuted on the Nasdaq in March following the US$71 billion sale of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film and television assets to Walt Disney Co .

Affiliate revenue, or the fees collected from cable and satellite operators and online distributors, rose 7.4per cent to US$1.41 billion in the fourth quarter, while revenue from advertising fell 6per cent.

Fox said sales in its cable network programming business rose 2.2per cent to US$1.3 billion.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to US$454 million, or 73 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from US$471 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 59 cents.

Revenue rose nearly 5per cent to US$2.51 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$2.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)