Fox Corp beats quarterly revenue estimates as TV viewership rises

REUTERS: Fox Corp beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the media company benefited from a rise in television viewership with people staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to US$78 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from US$529 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$3.44 billion from US$2.75 billion, above analysts' average estimate of US$3.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

