Fox Corp quarterly revenue tops estimates as Super Bowl boosts viewership

REUTERS: Fox Corp beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit on Wednesday (May 6) as Super Bowl broadcast boosted television viewership, sending the company's shares up more than 2 per cent in extended trading.

Revenue from the company's television unit jumped 40.5 per cent to US$1.93 billion in the third quarter.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to US$78 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended Mar 31, from US$529 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 93 cents per share, beating analysts' estimate of 70 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to US$3.44 billion from US$2.75 billion, above analysts' average estimate of US$3.33 billion.