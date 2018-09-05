Fox invests US$100 million in broadcasting platform Caffeine

Twenty First Century Fox said on Wednesday it led a US$100 million funding round in gaming and entertainment broadcasting platform Caffeine.

Stakes in Caffeine and Caffeine Studios, a newly formed venture, will be part of the proposed new "Fox", the company said in a statement.

The funding round also included participation from existing Caffeine investors, Andreessen Horowitz and Greylock Partners, and other undisclosed partners. Investment amounts of the other participants were not disclosed.

(This story corrects to show the US$100 million investment solely came from Fox)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)