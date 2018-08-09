Fox's revenue rises 18 percent

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 17.7 percent as the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company received higher fees from cable distributors.

Fox said on Wednesday net income attributable to shareholders increased to US$920 million or 49 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from US$476 million or 26 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$7.94 billion from US$6.75 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)