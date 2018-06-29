Fox shareholders to vote on Disney's offer on July 27

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc shareholders will vote on Walt Disney Inc's revised offer to buy some Fox assets on July 27, the companies said.

REUTERS: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc shareholders will vote on Walt Disney Co's revised US$71 billion bid for Fox's entertainment assets on July 27, the companies said.

The shareholder vote effectively sets a deadline for Comcast Corp to come back with a higher bid for Fox if it wishes to continue its bidding war for the media company.

Fox had originally scheduled its shareholder vote for July 10, but delayed it in order to give shareholders more time to review its revised agreement with Disney.

Disney raised its bid from around US$52 billion in stock to US$71 billion in cash and stock after Comcast earlier countered with a US$65 billion all-cash bid.

Earlier this week, Disney won U.S. Justice Department approval for its deal with Fox on condition it sell 22 of Fox's regional sports networks.

Comcast has filed for a regulatory review but has not yet reached a settlement with regulators.

Disney shareholders will also vote on the deal on the same day.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)