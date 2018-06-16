Foxconn announces North American headquarters in Wisconsin

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn said it would establish its North American corporate headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, following the purchase of a building in the city's downtown area.

In a statement, Foxconn said more than 500 people would work at the seven-story building in downtown Milwaukee.

The announcement comes almost a year after the company disclosed plans to invest US$10 billion over four years to build a 20 million-square-foot LCD panel plant in Wisconsin that could eventually employ up to 13,000 people.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and employs more than a million people.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, editing by Larry King)