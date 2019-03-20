Foxconn Ventures sells US$398.4 million in Alibaba stock: sources

Foxconn Ventures Holdco has sold US$398.4 million worth of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's shares, in a block trade in the open market managed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Foxconn Ventures Holdco has sold US$398.4 million worth of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's shares, in a block trade in the open market managed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Foxconn sold 2.2 million Alibaba shares on Wednesday at US$181.10 per share, the sources said, asking not to be identified ahead of any official announcement.

Advertisement

Foxconn and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)