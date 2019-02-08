France 'categorically denies' Nikkei report on Renault-Nissan stakes

Business

France 'categorically denies' Nikkei report on Renault-Nissan stakes

France's finance ministry denied on Thursday a report from Japanese news outlet Nikkei that the French government had informed Tokyo it was open to considering reducing Renault's stake in Nissan Motor.

FILE PHOTO - An employee works on the assembly line of the Nissan Micra at the Renault SA car facto
FILE PHOTO - An employee works on the assembly line of the Nissan Micra at the Renault SA car factory in Flins, near Paris, France, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bookmark

PARIS: France's finance ministry denied on Thursday a report from Japanese news outlet Nikkei that the French government had informed Tokyo it was open to considering reducing Renault's stake in Nissan Motor.

Contact by Reuters, an official said the ministry "categorically denies" the report, which also said the French government had raised the possibility of reducing its stake in Renault in the future.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark