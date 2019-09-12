France: we can't allow Facebook's Libra in Europe

France: we can't allow Facebook's Libra in Europe

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency cannot operate in Europe under current conditions, citing systemic financial risks, risks for sovereignty, and the potential for abuse of market dominance.

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire delivers a speech at the MEDEF union summer foru
FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire delivers a speech at the MEDEF union summer forum renamed La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF, at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

"All these concerns about Libra are serious. I therefore want to say with plenty of clarity: in these conditions we cannot authorise the development of Libra on European soil," Le Maire said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

