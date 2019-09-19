France and Germany united on strategy to fight global slowdown: French minister

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

France and Germany are agreed on a joint strategy to respond to a global economic slowdown at a time of international trade tensions, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

In a news conference alongside Germany's finance and economy ministers, Le Maire said the strategy was based on three pillars: "keep reducing public debt where it is necessary. And it is the case in France; keep pursuing structural reforms, as we are doing in France; have budget policies that can take up the baton from monetary policy."

