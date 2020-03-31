France's Carrefour hands out masks after staff walkout over coronavirus

VITROLLES, France: Staff working in a supermarket of French retailer Carrefour in the southern city of Vitrolles will receive protective masks after some employees walked out over health risks associated with the coronavirus, a union said on Monday (Mar 30).

Employees had criticised working conditions after some have tested positive for coronavirus, the union said.

French law gives workers a "droit de retrait" - or "right to withdraw" - under legislation introduced by Socialist President Francois Mitterrand in the early 1980s, if they feel there is a danger to their safety.

"Management just provided us with masks and we are in the process of setting up a distribution protocol so that returning to work would happen in the best conditions," the CGT union's representative, Reda Longar, told Reuters.

The supermarket at Vitrolles, near Marseille, has 515 employees.

A Carrefour spokeswoman also told Reuters that the company would distribute two million masks to its staff across the country.

Since French authorities ordered a lockdown and social distancing measures in mid-March to fight the coronavirus outbreak spread, Carrefour has put up protective barriers for cashiers.

