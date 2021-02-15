France fines Google 1.1 million euros over hotel rankings practices

France fines Google 1.1 million euros over hotel rankings practices

Google Ireland and Google France have agreed to pay a 1.1 million euros (US$1.34 million) fine after a probe found that Google's hotel rankings could be misleading for consumers, France's finance ministry and fraud watchdog said on Monday.




The ministry and watchdog also said in a statement that Google has amended its hotel rankings practices since September 2019.





