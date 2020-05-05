France hoping to deploy StopCovid app by June 2 - minister

Business

France hoping to deploy StopCovid app by June 2 - minister

France is hoping to deploy its state-supported "StopCOVID" contact-tracing app by June 2, the Minister for Digital Affairs, Cedric O, said on Tuesday.

Global Forum on Artificial Intelligence for Humanity (GFAIH) in Paris
FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for Digital Affairs Cedric O arrives at the Institut de France to attend the Global Forum on Artificial Intelligence for Humanity (GFAIH) in Paris, France October 30, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File photo

Bookmark

PARIS: France is hoping to deploy its state-supported "StopCOVID" contact-tracing app by June 2, the Minister for Digital Affairs, Cedric O, said on Tuesday.

"We hope to have something by June 2," Cedric O told BFM Business TV. "We are pursuing our roadmap," he added.

France's state-supported "StopCOVID" contact-tracing app should enter its testing phase in the week of May 11 when the country starts to unwind its lockdown, the minister said earlier this month.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark