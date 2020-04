related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: The French government is planning aid packages for Air France KLM and Renault , TV station TF1 reported on Friday.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is due to give an interview later to TF1.

